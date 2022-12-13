Quantum Leap: Season Two; NBC Renews Sci-Fi Sequel Series for 2023-24

NBC has given the Quantum Leap team an early gift for the holidays. The network has renewed the freshman series for a second season. Eight installments of the current season’s 18-episode order have aired so far. The first season resumes on January 2nd.

A sci-fi series, the Quantum Leap TV show is a sequel to the 1989-93 series of the same name. This incarnation stars Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee. It’s been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben’s side throughout his leaps is Addison (Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert “Magic” Williams (Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man with a tie to Sam Beckett. The rest of the team includes Ian Wright (Park) and Jenn Chou (Lee). As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, this thrill ride could result in the loss of Ben forever.

Airing on Monday nights, the first season of Quantum Leap averages a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.60 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, episodes pick up more than 60% more viewers.

Here’s the renewal announcement from NBC:

MEDIA ALERT: QUANTUM LEAP NBC has renewed a second season of its freshman drama series “Quantum Leap.” “We’re leaping into a second season thanks to the incredible work by our cast, producers, writers and everyone who has played a role in giving this iconic NBC series a new life,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “As we continue to bring audiences to our must-watch dramas, it’s gratifying to know ‘Quantum Leap’ will have a prominent place next season both on our NBC schedule and next day on Peacock.” The “Quantum Leap” pilot is currently up to a 2.0 rating in the 18-49 demo and 10.8 million viewers across linear, digital and streaming platforms. “Quantum Leap” is NBC’s best-ever drama launch on Peacock and is the #2 new broadcast show of the season in the 18-49 demo. The series stars Raymond Lee, Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee. Martin Gero serves as executive producer along with Dean Georgaris, Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces in association with I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Belisarius Productions and Quinn’s House Productions.

