Watson: Creator of Cancelled CBS Series Discusses What Would Have Happened in Season Three

Watson wrapped its second season on Sunday night, and the season finale marked the end of the CBS drama. The creator of the series has now revealed what would have happened if the series had continued for a third season.

Morris Chestnut, Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Inga Schlingmann, Ritchie Coster, and Rochelle Aytes star in the series, which follows John Watson as he works to solve medical cases after he thought Sherlock Holmes had died.

According to Deadline, Craig Sweeny said the following about a third season for the CBS series:

“In Season 3, Watson would also have been Sherlock’s doctor treating ongoing complications from the ailment that plagued Holmes at the end of Season 2. We originally conceived the Watson/Holmes storyline to have Holmes exist only as a delusion in Watson’s head as a means for Watson to learn about his glioblastoma, but quickly revised those plans after we saw what Robert Carlyle brought to the role of Sherlock Holmes. Watson’s Holmes and Watson were fun to write and watch, and so we devised a way for Sherlock to be present in the real world. The heart of Watson was the cases, so if we had come back we would have continued to hunt the strange and amazing scientific outliers that made up our strongest episodes. Of course, medical fellowships last three years, so a major theme of season three would have been exploring what would have happened to Ingrid, Stephens, Adam, and Sasha at the end of their Fellowships and how many new doctors would be worked into the mix.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy this CBS series? Would you have wanted to see a third season?