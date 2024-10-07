Blue Bloods: Season 14; Tom Selleck Talks About Ending the CBS Police Drama

Blue Bloods will return later this month with the final episodes of its 14th season, and Tom Selleck has spoken out again about ending the CBS drama.

Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray star in the drama, which follows a New York City family who all work in law enforcement.

Frank Reagan (Selleck) leads the family, and the actor has been very outspoken about CBS’s decision to end the popular Friday night series.

In a new interview with TV Insider, he said the following:

“I’m kind of frustrated. During those last eight shows, I haven’t wanted to talk about an ending for Blue Bloods but about it still being wildly successful. In a Top 100 Shows of 2023-2024 (in total viewers, we were number 9 out of 100), if you discount the three football shows, we’re #6 ! I’m not going to turn into a bitter old guy saying, “Get off my lawn!” I don’t believe in holding grudges, but if you were to say to the television network, “Here’s a show you can program in the worst time slot you got, and it is going to guarantee you winning Friday night for the next 15 years,” it would be almost impossible to believe. My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go. So how do I feel? It’s going to take a long time to sort all of this out. I remember after the weekend [of the final episode’s shoot], I said, “I’ve got to get to bed early tonight because I have to do my dialogue for Monday.’” Well, there was no Monday. It’s just going to take a while.”

Blue Bloods returns to CBS on October 18th. The network has teased a possible spin-off of the series, but that is in early development.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this CBS series? Will you be sad to see it end in December?