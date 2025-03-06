The Recruit: Cancelled on Netflix, No Season Three for Spy Series

The Recruit will not be returning for a third season. Netflix canceled the spy series after two seasons. Season two premiered on the streaming service at the end of January.

Noah Centineo, Teo Yoo, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Kristian Bruun, Kaylah Zander, Maddie Hasson, Angel Parker, and Vondie Curtis-Hall star in the spy drama, which follows the adventures of CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Centineo).

Colton Dunn first revealed the cancellation news on social media. On Threads, he said, “The Recruit has been cancelled yall. Such a bummer. I’ll share some pics and fun memories on IG but just wanted you to hear it from me. Thanks if you watched.”

Deadline reported that Netflix confirmed the news. Alexi Hawley was hopeful for a third season. He said the following about the show’s renewal chances in January:

“We’re waiting for Netflix to officially do their thing with it. There’s a lot of goodwill inside Netflix towards the show and towards Noah; I think they very much feel like Noah is a homegrown star, which he is. So, I’m feeling super positive about it, as positive as you can feel in this town at this time.”

What do you think? Did you watch The Recruit? Were you hoping for a third season?