Wednesday TV Ratings: The Amazing Race, Chicago Fire, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Wild Cards, The Floor

The Amazing Race TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 ratingsNew episodes: Shifting Gears, Abbott Elementary, Celebrity Jeopardy!, What Would You Do?, Survivor, The Amazing Race, Wild Cards, Good Cop/Bad Cop, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, The Masked Singer, and The Floor.  Reruns: (none).

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



