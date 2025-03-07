The Ark: Season Three Renewal Announced for Syfy Series

The journey of The Ark will continue. Syfy has renewed the series created by Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner for a third season. The second season finished airing in September.

A sci-fi drama series, The Ark TV show stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams. The story takes place 100 years in the future, when planetary colonization missions have become necessary to secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event that causes massive destruction and loss of life. The survivors have more than a year left in their journey to their target planet. In season two, after the brave crew of Ark One reaches their destination and finds it uninhabitable, they must survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that follow. Characters include Lt. Sharon Garnet (Burke), Lt. Spencer Lane (Ritchie), Lt. James Brice (Fleeshman), Alicia Nevins (Read), and Angus Medford (Adams).

Airing on Wednesday nights, the second season of The Ark averaged an approximate 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 249,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 47% in the demo and down by 37% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Syfy announced the third season renewal of The Ark via social media.

A premiere date and additional details will be announced in the future.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed The Ark series on Syfy? Are you glad this show will be back for a third season?

