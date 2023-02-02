Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

The Ark: Season Two — Has the Syfy TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

The Ark TV show on Syfy: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(Photo by: Aleksandar Letic/Ark TV Holdings, Inc./SYFY)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching The Ark TV show on SyfyThings are getting complicated for the survivors. Has The Ark TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Syfy? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Ark, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A sci-fi drama series airing on the Syfy cable channel, The Ark TV show stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams. The story takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have become necessary to secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event that causes massive destruction and loss of life. The survivors have more than a year left in their journey to their target planet. Unfortunately, with a lack of life-sustaining supplies and a loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive. Characters include Lt. Sharon Garnet (Burke), Lt. Spencer Lane (Ritchie), Lt. James Brice (Fleeshman), Alicia Nevins (Read), and Angus Medford (Adams).

 

Season One Ratings

Airing on Wednesday nights, the first season of The Ark averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 578,000 viewers. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Ark stacks up against other Syfy TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

As of February 2, 2023, The Ark has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will Syfy cancel or renew The Ark for season two? While other NBCUniversal channels are getting out of the original scripted series business, Syfy appears to be intent on growing its slate. I think this show has a good chance of being renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Ark cancellation or renewal news.
 

The Ark Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Do you hope The Ark TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Syfy cancelled this TV series, instead?

Check out our status sheets to track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x