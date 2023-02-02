The Ark: Season Two — Has the Syfy TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Things are getting complicated for the survivors. Has The Ark TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Syfy? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Ark, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A sci-fi drama series airing on the Syfy cable channel, The Ark TV show stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams. The story takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have become necessary to secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event that causes massive destruction and loss of life. The survivors have more than a year left in their journey to their target planet. Unfortunately, with a lack of life-sustaining supplies and a loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive. Characters include Lt. Sharon Garnet (Burke), Lt. Spencer Lane (Ritchie), Lt. James Brice (Fleeshman), Alicia Nevins (Read), and Angus Medford (Adams).





Season One Ratings

Airing on Wednesday nights, the first season of The Ark averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 578,000 viewers. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Ark stacks up against other Syfy TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 2, 2023, The Ark has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will Syfy cancel or renew The Ark for season two? While other NBCUniversal channels are getting out of the original scripted series business, Syfy appears to be intent on growing its slate. I think this show has a good chance of being renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Ark cancellation or renewal news.



The Ark Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Ark‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope The Ark TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Syfy cancelled this TV series, instead?