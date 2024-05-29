The Ark: Season Two Premiere date and First-Look Photos Released by Syfy

The Ark finally has a premiere date for its second season. The sci-fi drama will return to Syfy in July. The network announced the return date for the series with the release of several first-look photos. Season one aired in April 2023, and the series was renewed ahead of its season one finale.

Starring Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams, the series follows the crew of a spaceship as they try to find a new planet for the human race to call home.

Syfy revealed the following about the return of the series:

“The Ark” premieres Wednesday, July 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY. “The Ark” takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. In season two, after the brave crew of Ark One reaches their destination and finds it uninhabitable, they must survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that follow. The first season of “The Ark” reached 6.5 million viewers across all platforms. The series stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read and Ryan Adams. Dean Devlin (“Independence Day,” “Stargate”) and Jonathan Glassner (“Stargate SG-1”) are co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment serve as producers.

More photos from season two of The Ark are below.

