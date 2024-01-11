Resident Alien: Season Three Trailer and Premiere Date Released for Syfy Comedy Series

Resident Alien has its return date set. Syfy announced that the comedy series will return in February with the release of a trailer. The season was renewed for a third season in July, with its episode order cut to eight in November.

Starring Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, and Judah Prehn, the series follows an alien (Tudyk) after he crashes on Earth. His mission is to kill all humans, but that changes as he spends time on the planet.

Syfy revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“SYFY’s RESIDENT ALIEN will return for a third season on Wednesday, February 14 at 10PM ET/PT with a premiere simulcast on USA. Catch up on Peacock with Season 3 episodes available next day. Additionally SYFY will air a season two marathon on Sunday, February 11 from 1PM to 5AM. Based on the Dark Horse comics, SYFY’s “Resident Alien” follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Alan Tudyk) whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In season three, Harry is vowing to work with General McCallister (Linda Hamilton) to rid the Earth of the Grey aliens – a task made more difficult when he discovers that the Grey Hybrid Joseph (Enver Gjokaj) has taken a job in town as the new Deputy. Joseph isn’t Harry’s only obstacle – Harry struggles to balance business and his personal life when he falls in love for the first time. Meanwhile, Asta (Sara Tomko) and D’arcy (Alice Wetterlund) move in together and struggle to discover their purpose in the world, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) continue their quest to find out who killed the Alien Tracker, and Ben (Levi Fiehler) and Kate (Meredith Garretson) are forced to deal with the subconscious repercussions of their alien abductions. Edi Patterson (“The Righteous Gemstones”) will guest star this season along with returning guest stars Linda Hamilton (“Terminator”), Gary Farmer (“Reservation Dogs”) and many more fan favorites. From UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, “Resident Alien” was adapted to television by executive producer Chris Sheridan. Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV, Robert Duncan McNeill, and Nastaran Dibai also executive produce.”

The trailer and poster for Resident Alien season three is below.

