Resident Alien: Season Three Episode Order Cut by Syfy

Resident Alien fans will see fewer episodes of season three. Deadline revealed that Syfy has cut the number of episodes for season three from 12 to 8.

Starring Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, and Judah Prehn, the series follows an alien (Tudyk) who crashes on Earth with a mission to kill all humans, but things change as he spends time on the planet.

The series was renewed by Syfy ahead of the return of the second half of season two in August. Numbers dropped from the first half of the season, which is a possible reason for the cut in episodes.

A premiere date for season three of Resident Alien will be announced later.

