DC’s Stargirl: Alternate Ending Filmed for Cancelled CW Series; Season Four Plans Were ‘Insane’

DC’s Stargirl had big plans for its fourth season, and an alternate ending was filmed in case the CW show had been renewed. Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, Alkoya Brunson, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski, Amy Smart, and Luke Wilson star in the superhero series.

Bassinger spoke about the third season finale in an appearance on the Wayne Ayers Podcast.

“[Executive producer Geoff Johns] was so smart, because there’s obviously been a lot of changes at The CW and Warner Bros. this past year. So, the future of any show was in question. And, because of that, he went the extra mile and shot two different endings because he did not want to leave the fans with all these question marks. There’s a lot of closure in the last episode”

Viewers may see the alternate ending surface on the third season DVD set. Bassinger teased the following about the alternate ending that would have led into season four:

“It will make people sad because the fourth season idea was insane. Like, it would have been epic. And I actually believe that’s why it took so long for us to officially get the cancellation news, because Geoff came in with such a wonderful idea…. But it wasn’t meant to be.”

The finale was filmed last March, and it will air on The CW on December 7th. Check out a video of her podcast appearance below.

