DC’s Stargirl: Season Four — Has the CW Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

With the sale of the network, superhero shows may have to find another home. Has the DC’s Stargirl TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of DC’s Stargirl, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the The CW television network, DC’s Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, Alkoya Brunson, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski, Amy Smart, and Luke Wilson, with special appearances by Joel McHale. The series follows high schooler Courtney Whitmore (Bassinger) whose life is turned upside down when her mother (Smart) remarries and moves the household from Los Angeles to the small community of Blue Valley in Nebraska. While trying to fit in, Courtney discovers that her new stepfather, Pat Dugan (Wilson), was once the sidekick to a long-lost hero named Starman (Joel McHale). She also finds Starman’s powerful cosmic staff and is able to wield it. Soon, Courtney inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to help stop a group of villains from the past and to uphold the legacy of the first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. In the third season, Starman (McHale) is back from the dead and offering to train Courtney while she helps him adjust to his new life in the quiet town of Blue Valley. When there’s a murder that needs to be solved, the mystery not only has our heroes questioning the former super-villains’ commitment to truly reforming, but it leads Courtney, Pat, and Starman to a secret that shocks them all to their very core.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of DC’s Stargirl averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 501,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 36% in the demo and down by 15% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how DC’s Stargirl stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 1, 2022, DC’s Stargirl has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew DC’s Stargirl for season four? The network was previously set up to be an outlet for Warner Bros. and Paramount series because the companies were able to make a profit by licensing the shows elsewhere. Most CW shows were renewed year after year, regardless of their ratings. That’s all changed now that Nexstar Media Group has bought control of the network. The company reportedly plans to focus on traditional network shows that have a more broad appeal. I have a feeling that this will be Stargirl’s final season, at least on The CW. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on DC’s Stargirl cancellation or renewal news.



