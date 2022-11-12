DC’s Stargirl: CW Series Star Reflects on ‘Emotional Roller Coaster’ of Cancellation

As previously reported, DC’s Stargirl is not returning for a fourth season on The CW. Brec Bassinger, the star of the superhero show, recently discussed how she learned of the cancellation and the roller coaster ride that followed as a new home was sought for the series.

Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, Alkoya Brunson, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski, Amy Smart, and Luke Wilson also star in the drama, which follows young Courtney Whitmore (Bassinger) as she becomes the superhero Stargirl.

Bassinger first learned that the series may be cancelled in May of this year, two months after season three filming had been completed. The months ahead brought news that The CW might still renew the show for a fourth season or, that Stargirl could be picked up by a streaming service.

In an upcoming episode of the Wayne Ayers Podcast, Bassinger shared the following, per TV Line:

“I actually found out in May that Stargirl might not be picked up for a fourth season. I was actually flying to an event for Stargirl when I got the news. But that being said, it wasn’t for sure. The next few months… became this emotional roller coaster of, ‘Yeah, I think it’s going to get picked up’ or, ‘Oh, no, we’re pitching to a different streaming service…’ It just became this emotional roller coaster.”

When news of the cancellation became public, executive producer Geoff Johns wrote, “With all the brewing changes at [The CW], we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure.”

DC’s Stargirl’s current season airs on Wednesday nights on The CW. The series finale is expected to air on December

What do you think? Did you want to see a fourth season of DC’s Stargirl, or are three seasons enough for this superhero show?