DC’s Stargirl: Season Three; Joel McHale Promoted to CW Series Regular

Fans of DC’s Stargirl will see more of Joel McHale during the series’ upcoming third season. The actor has been promoted to a series regular on the DC superhero series. McHale revealed the promotion on a recent appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show with Arsenio Hall guest-hosting the daytime series.

Per Deadline, McHale said the following about the promotion on The CW series:

“I’m very happy to be a part of the show, so thank you Geoff Johns who invented it.”

McHale has appeared on several episodes of DC’s Stargirl as a recurring guest star. He plays Sylvester Pemberton/Starman, a member of the original Justice Society of America and the previous owner of Stargirl’s Cosmic Staff.

Season two of DC’s Stargirl is currently airing on Tuesday nights. Season three will launch at a later date.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of McHale on DC’s Stargirl on The CW?