Godfather of Harlem: Season Four; Rome Flynn (With Love) Joins MGM+ Crime Drama Series

Godfather of Harlem has added a new recurring guest star for season four. Rome Flynn (With Love) will appear in the upcoming season of the crime drama. MGM+ renewed the series for its fourth season in November 2023. Season three aired in March of that year.

The series, which stars Forest Whitaker, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Giancarlo Esposito, Whoopi Goldberg, Michael Raymond-James, and Jason Alan Carvell, follows the life of Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) as he fights to take back Harlem after being in prison for 11 years.

MGM+ revealed more about the addition of Rome Flynn to Godfather of Harlem in a press release.

“Premium network MGM+ has announced the casting of Emmy® award-winning actor Rome Flynn (With Love, Fantasy Football, How To Get Away With Murder) as a recurring guest star to the upcoming fourth season of Godfather of Harlem. Flynn will portray Frank Lucas; a country boy from North Carolina who ventured to Harlem and, after initial friction with gangster Bumpy Johnson, eventually rose to become Bumpy’s fierce defender and right-hand man. Denzel Washington depicted Lucas in the movie American Gangster, but in Godfather of Harlem, his story begins ten years earlier than in the film. From Chris Brancato, creator of Narcos and Hotel Cocaine, Season 4 of Godfather of Harlem will also see the return of Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, and Erik LaRay Harvey, among others. The first three seasons are available to stream on MGM+. “When I saw Rome’s audition, I immediately knew we’d found our man – equal parts charming and ruthless, savvy and suave. Rome is a wonderful actor who can go toe-to-toe with Forest Whitaker and our other great performers.” Chris Brancato, Executive Producer In Season 4 of Godfather of Harlem, Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) continues his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York’s Mafia families, while contending with the emergence of a potential rival in newly arrived Black gangster Frank Lucas (Flynn). After Malcolm X’s (Jason Alan Carvell) tragic death, Bumpy must also grapple with his daughter Elise’s (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy) involvement with the Black Panthers. “I’m filled with gratitude! Thrilled to be a part of the Godfather of Harlem universe and breathe new life into the legend of Frank Lucas. I have so much admiration for Forest Whitaker. Working opposite of him, being led by the brilliant creator Chris Brancato, is truly a gift. An actor’s dream.” Rome Flynn; Portraying Frank Lucas Flynn is represented by Greene Talent, Weiner Management, imPRint, and Meyer & Downs. Produced by ABC Signature, the series is executive produced by Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith, and Ray Quinlan. Michael Panes and Stephen Schiff serve as writing executive producers, and Swizz Beatz serves as executive music producer.”

The premiere date for season four of Godfather of Harlem will be announced later.

