Reginald the Vampire: Season Three — Has the Syfy TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Has the Reginald the Vampire TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Syfy?



A supernatural drama series airing on the Syfy cable channel, the Reginald the Vampire TV show stars Jacob Batalon, Savannah Basley, Em Haine, Mandela Van Peebles, Jeremiah Chechik and Harley Peyton. Garfield Wilson recurs. In the story, young Reginald Andres (Batalon) lives a life of dreams deferred. One night, he meets a stranger named Maurice Miller (Van Peebles) who decides to help Reginald achieve what he wants. However, Reginald is killed by Maurice’s enemies and the only way to “save” him is to make Reginald a vampire. Now, Reginald must learn how to survive his new and impossible lifestyle, which means keeping his nature a secret from everyone he knows. Along the way, Reginald manages more than just survival and discovers untapped abilities inside himself. Reginald becomes a better man as a vampire, but some powerful vampires want him eliminated. It turns out that the undead life is just as complicated as life itself.



The second season of Reginald the Vampire averages a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 163,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 60% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Reginald the Vampire stacks up against other Syfy TV shows.



As of May 11, 2024, Reginald the Vampire has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will Syfy cancel or renew Reginald the Vampire for season three? The channel has very few scripted series left, and Reginald’s ratings are way down this season. I think it’s unlikely to be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Reginald the Vampire cancellation or renewal news.



