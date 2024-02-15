Chucky, Reginald the Vampire, The Ark: Syfy Reveals Series Return Dates

Syfy has revealed some of its spring and summer lineup. The network has revealed return dates for Chucky (season 3b) and Reginald the Vampire (season 2) and new details for season two of The Ark.

Chucky will return with the second half of its second season in April. The season arrived in October and aired four episodes before going on hiatus due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Brad Dourif, Devon Sewa, Jennifer Tilly, and Lara Jean Chorostecki star in the series, which brings Chucky to the small screen as he terrorizes the residents of a small town.

Reginald the Vampire will premiere its second season in May after being renewed by Syfy in January 2023. Jacob Batalon, Savannah Basley, Em Haine, Mandela Van Peebles, Aren Buchholz, Georgia Waters, Marguerite Hanna, and Sean Yves Lessard star in the series, which follows Reginald (Batalon) as he deals with his new life as a vampire.

As for The Ark, Syfy announced that season two will arrive on the network this summer. An exact premiere date will be announced later. The series was renewed before the end of its first season in April 2023.

Starring Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams, the series is set 100 years in the future and follows the remaining survivors of a ship as they try to make it to their new home planet.

Syfy revealed more about all three shows in a press release.

“SYFY kicks off its upcoming slate of original series with premiere dates for the second half of season three of “Chucky” (April 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT) and season two of “Reginald the Vampire” (May 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT) as well as a summer launch for season two of “The Ark.” In addition, fan-favorite horror drama “SurrealEstate” will return for a third season. “CHUCKY” (Wednesday, April 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT) In Chucky’s unending thirst for power, season 3 sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world — America’s First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God’s name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world’s most secure house, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces looming execution on death row for “Jennifer Tilly’s” murderous rampage. Across all platforms, part one of season 3 was the most-watched season of any USA/SYFY series since 2021 in the 18-49 demo (971,000). “Chucky” ranks as 2023’s #1 series across USA and SYFY in the demo. The first half of season three was +29% in total viewers and +34% in the demo versus season two across all platforms. “REGINALD THE VAMPIRE” (Wednesday, May 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT) Reginald Andres finally got his life together when he was turned into a vampire. While he doesn’t fit into the stereotypical expectations of what a vampire looks like – he’s not chiseled or classically handsome – Reginald has found his place amongst an unlikely cohort that includes the cool vampire who sired him, the former vampire chieftain turned unexpected ally (or is she?) and his co-worker/former girlfriend. A show with a lot of heart and just enough blood, “Reginald the Vampire” proves the undead life is just as complicated as life itself. In its first season, the “Reginald the Vampire” was cable’s #2 scripted program in both total viewers and the 18-49 demo. “THE ARK” (Summer) “The Ark” takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive. Across all platforms, season one of “The Ark” was SYFY’s most-watched watched freshman series since 2021 in both total viewers and the 18-49 demo. The first season was cable’s #2 original drama in total viewers in its timeslot.”

