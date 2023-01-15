Reginald the Vampire: Season Two Renewal Announced for Supernatural Drama Series on Syfy (Watch)

This young vampire’s not dead yet. Syfy has renewed the Reginald the Vampire TV series for a second season. The first season’s 10 episodes finished being released early last month and aired on Wednesday nights.

A supernatural drama series, the Reginald the Vampire TV show stars Jacob Batalon, Savannah Basley, Em Haine, Mandela Van Peebles, Aren Buchholz, Georgia Waters, Marguerite Hanna, and Sean Yves Lessard. In the story, young Reginald Andres (Batalon) lives a life of dreams deferred. One night, he meets a stranger named Maurice Miller (Van Peebles) who decides to help Reginald achieve what he wants. However, Reginald is killed by Maurice’s enemies and the only way to “save” him is to make Reginald a vampire. Now, Reginald must learn how to survive his new and impossible lifestyle, which means keeping his nature a secret from everyone he knows. Along the way, Reginald manages more than just survival and discovers untapped abilities inside himself. Reginald becomes a better man as a vampire, but some powerful vampires want him eliminated. It turns out that the undead life is just as complicated as life itself.

Based on the numbers that we have (some episodes dropped out of the top 150 cable list), the first season of Reginald the Vampire averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 186,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s the lowest-rated original scripted series on Syfy. According to the channel, it’s the number two cable drama for the Wednesdays at 10 PM timeslot, once you factor in the live+7 day ratings.

“The only thing better than getting the opportunity to make a season of television with Syfy is to get the opportunity to do it again,” said executive producer Harley Peyton. “All of us – cast and crew, writers, producers, and — can hardly wait.”

A premiere date for season two will be announced later. Chucky was also renewed today, for a third season.

What do you think? Have you seen the Reginald the Vampire TV show on Syfy? Are you glad that this supernatural series has been renewed for season two?

