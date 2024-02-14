SurrealEstate: Season Three Renewal for Syfy Paranormal Drama Series

Syfy has bought in. The US cable channel has picked up the third season of SurrealEstate. The second season of 13 episodes finished airing in December.

A Canadian paranormal drama series, the SurrealEstate TV show stars Tim Rozon, Sarah Levy, Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, Savannah Basley, and Tennille Read. The story follows an elite team of specialists at The Roman Agency who handle the cases no one else can — haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating, and “fixing” the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure (and closings) even as they struggle with demons of their own. Nick Roman (Rozon) is the owner and has gained a whispered reputation as someone who could sell the haunted houses that nobody else could. Susan Ireland (Levy) is an enormously successful realtor who doesn’t believe in ghosts or hauntings. Father Phil Orley (Korson) is the agency’s research specialist while August Ripley (Wint) specializes in technology, and Zooey L’Enfant (Basley) serves as the agency’s office manager. Meanwhile, Megan Donovan (Read) is a medical student who has inherited a house from her grandfather.

The second season of SurrealEstate averages a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 180,000 viewers. Compared to season one, which aired in 2021, that’s down by 62% in the demo and down by 43% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

A premiere date and additional details about season three of SurrealEstate will be announced in the future.

