The Surrealtor: Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and Others Cast in New Syfy Series

The Surrealtor has cast six members of its regular cast! The series, which is headed to Syfy has cast Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy from Schitt’s Creek. Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, Savannah Basley and Tennille Read have also been cast on the series.

Syfy revealed more about the cast additions in a press release. Check that out below.

“From Blue Ice Pictures, the 10-episode series starts production on September 15 in Newfoundland, Canada. George Olson developed the series for television and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Armand Leo and Danishka Esterhazy also serve as executive producers. THE SURREALTOR follows realtor Nick Roman and an elite team of specialists that handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating and “fixing” the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure—and closings — even as they struggle with demons of their own.

TIM ROZON (WYNONNA EARP, Schitt’s Creek) will play Nick Roman, the owner of The Roman Agency, his eponymous real estate firm specializing in “metaphysically engaged” properties. He has gained a whispered reputation as someone who could sell the haunted houses that nobody else could.

SARAH LEVY (Schitt’s Creek) is set to play Susan Ireland, an enormously successful realtor. She is a realist who doesn’t believe in ghosts or hauntings.

ADAM KORSON (Seed) will play Father Phil Orley, a research specialist at The Roman Agency who decided to combine his keen research abilities with his understanding of spiritual matters.

MAURICE DEAN WINT (The Kid Detective) will play August Ripley, a technology specialist working at The Roman Agency who creates devices that can detect, evaluate and sometimes dispatch a home’s ethereal occupants.

SAVANNAH BASLEY (WYNONNA EARP) is set to play Zooey L’Enfant, the office manager at The Roman Agency.

TENNILLE READ (Workin’ Moms) is set to play Megan Donovan, a medical student who just inherited a house from her grandfather. As serious doubts creep in about her current relationship and the stress of medical school increases, she is looking to sell this new home.”