SurrealEstate: Season One Viewer Votes

Can this agency scare up sales in the first season of the SurrealEstate TV show on Syfy and CTV Sci-Fi Channel? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like SurrealEstate is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of SurrealEstate here.

A CTV Sci-Fi Channel and Syfy paranormal drama series, SurrealEstate stars Tim Rozon, Sarah Levy, Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, Savannah Basley, and Tennille Read. The story follows an elite team of specialists at The Roman Agency who handle the cases no one else can — haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating, and “fixing” the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure (and closings) even as they struggle with demons of their own. Nick Roman (Rozon) is the owner and has gained a whispered reputation as someone who could sell the haunted houses that nobody else could. Susan Ireland (Levy) is an enormously successful realtor who doesn’t believe in ghosts or hauntings. Father Phil Orley (Korson) is the agency’s research specialist while August Ripley (Wint) specializes in technology, and Zooey L’Enfant (Basley) serves as the agency’s office manager. Meanwhile, Megan Donovan (Read) is a medical student who just inherited a house from her grandfather.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the SurrealEstate TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that SurrealEstate should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on CTV Sci-Fi Channel and Syfy? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.