SurrealEstate: Season Two? Has the Syfy TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Has the SurrealEstate TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Syfy and CTV Sci-Fi Channel?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Syfy cable channel in the United States, SurrealEstate is a Canadian paranormal drama series that stars Tim Rozon, Sarah Levy, Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, Savannah Basley, and Tennille Read. The story follows an elite team of specialists at The Roman Agency who handle the cases no one else can — haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating, and “fixing” the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure (and closings) even as they struggle with demons of their own. Nick Roman (Rozon) is the owner and has gained a whispered reputation as someone who could sell the haunted houses that nobody else could. Susan Ireland (Levy) is an enormously successful realtor who doesn’t believe in ghosts or hauntings. Father Phil Orley (Korson) is the agency’s research specialist while August Ripley (Wint) specializes in technology, and Zooey L’Enfant (Basley) serves as the agency’s office manager. Meanwhile, Megan Donovan (Read) is a medical student who just inherited a house from her grandfather.



Season One Ratings

The first season of SurrealEstate averages a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 497,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how SurrealEstate stacks up against other Syfy TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 21, 2021, SurrealEstate has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Syfy cancel or renew SurrealEstate for season two? This series is produced for CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada and likely doesn’t cost Syfy much to air. I suspect that it will be renewed in Canada and Syfy will air season two in the United States. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on SurrealEstate cancellation or renewal news.



