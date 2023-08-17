SurrealEstate: Season Two; Syfy Announces Premiere Date for Uncancelled Supernatural Series (Watch)

The Roman Agency will soon be open for more spooky business. Syfy has announced that the SurrealEstate series will return for its long-awaited second season in October. The last new episode aired in September 2021.

A Canadian paranormal drama series, the SurrealEstate TV show stars Tim Rozon, Sarah Levy, Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, Savannah Basley, and Tennille Read. The story follows an elite team of specialists at The Roman Agency who handle the cases no one else can — haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating, and “fixing” the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure (and closings) even as they struggle with demons of their own. Nick Roman (Rozon) is the owner and has gained a whispered reputation as someone who could sell the haunted houses that nobody else could. Susan Ireland (Levy) is an enormously successful realtor who doesn’t believe in ghosts or hauntings. Father Phil Orley (Korson) is the agency’s research specialist while August Ripley (Wint) specializes in technology, and Zooey L’Enfant (Basley) serves as the agency’s office manager. Meanwhile, Megan Donovan (Read) is a medical student who just inherited a house from her grandfather.

The first season of SurrealEstate averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 315,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The show is produced for CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada and likely doesn’t cost Syfy much to air. However, it was announced in November 2021 that Syfy had dropped the series. The American cable channel subsequently reversed its cancellation in May 2022. The second season was expected to begin airing this summer, but the premiere was delayed.

Season two of SurrealEstate will now debut on Wednesday, October 4th, at 10 PM, following the third season premiere of Chucky. The first season of SurrealEstate is currently streaming on Hulu so it’s expected that new episodes will be available there on Thursday mornings.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the SurrealEstate TV series? Are you looking forward to watching the second season on Syfy or Hulu?

