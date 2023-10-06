SurrealEstate: Season Three — Has the Syfy TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Things that go bump in the night may be more than they seem. Has the SurrealEstate TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Syfy?



What’s This TV Show About?

A Canadian paranormal drama series airing on the Syfy cable channel in the United States, the SurrealEstate TV show stars Tim Rozon, Sarah Levy, Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, Savannah Basley, and Tennille Read. The story follows an elite team of specialists at The Roman Agency who handle the cases no one else can — haunted and possessed houses that scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating, and “fixing” the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure (and closings) even as they struggle with their own demons. Nick Roman (Rozon) is the owner and has gained a whispered reputation as someone who could sell the haunted houses that nobody else could. Susan Ireland (Levy) is an enormously successful realtor who doesn’t believe in ghosts or hauntings. Father Phil Orley (Korson) is the agency’s research specialist, while August Ripley (Wint) specializes in technology, and Zooey L’Enfant (Basley) serves as the agency’s office manager. Meanwhile, Megan Donovan (Read) is a medical student who has inherited a house from her grandfather.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of SurrealEstate averages a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 136,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 52% in the demo and down by 57% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how SurrealEstate stacks up against other Syfy TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 6, 2023, SurrealEstate has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Syfy cancel or renew SurrealEstate for season three? This show originates in Canada and is licensed to Syfy in the United States and other channels internationally. Initially, Syfy dropped the series after the first season, but the execs later decided to pick up season two. The ratings are way down, but if a third season is made, I think there’s still a decent chance that Syfy will air it. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on SurrealEstate cancellation or renewal news.



