SurrealEstate: Season Two; Tim Rozon Talks About Returning to the Syfy Series, Ready for More Wynonna Earp

SurrealEstate was saved from cancelation to return to Syfy, and Tim Rozon recently spoke about returning to the series in a recent interview. Also starring Sarah Levy, Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, Savannah Basley, and Tennille Read, the series follows an elite team investigating haunted and possessed houses.

Rozon said the following when asked about returning to the Syfy series, per TV Insider:

“It’s the best. I’ve been humbled many times. I didn’t need it to get canceled and uncanceled to feel the gratitude to get this part. I was already super happy to have it. When I got the call we were back, there was no better feeling in the world. I love this show I think it’s one of the best shows on TV right now. It’s like we’re filming a movie with each episode, and there are 10 episodes with each a different storyline. Plus, I get to work with Sarah Levy each week from Schitt’s Creek. Melanie directing SurrealEstate, too. There may or may not be others that people may recognize as guest-starring in season 2. I’m super happy.”

He also teased what fans will see during season two of SurrealEstate:

“You got to expect the unexpected. We’re filming in record time. We’re shooting two units every day trying to get this done in the time before the holidays. The workload is intense, and I love it. I’m not afraid of hard work. With Schitt’s Creek and on Wynonna Earp, those characters didn’t talk much. They were brooding where Luke Roman has a lot of dialogue, so I always have work to do on SurrealEstate. It’s probably my favorite character I get to play after season 2. Season 2 confirms what a gift I get to play this character. I’m super grateful.”

Rozon also starred in Wynonna Earp as Doc Holliday, and he gave an update on that series as well. He said the following:

“I don’t know what is going on. I’m actually working on SurrealEstate with Melanie directing and I’m starring. I’m with Mel right now, which is super cool. I hadn’t heard anything about Wynonna Earp. Every time I see our showrunner, Emily Andras, she knows I’m in. I would play Doc Holliday again in a second. Part of me thinks a movie is definitely possible. I don’t know if season 5 of Wynonna Earp is going to happen. But I definitely want to do it if it’s an option. I think a movie is something people can hope for though. I can actually see that happening.”

A premiere date for SurrealEstate season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the return of this Syfy series?