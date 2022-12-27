Luther: The Fallen Sun: Netflix Releases Photos for Idris Elba Movie Coming in 2023

Luther is returning to the small screen in 2023. Netflix released the title and new photos for the new film coming to the streaming service. Idris Elba is reprising his role from the popular series for the film, and he is being joined by Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley. Fans last saw Luther when season five aired in 2019 on BBC America.

Luther: The Fallen Sun will arrive in March. Neil Cross wrote the script for the film, and Jamie Payne directed it. TV Insider revealed the following about the plot of the Netflix film:

“In Luther: The Fallen Sun, a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.”

Check out more photos from Luther: The Fallen Sun below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Luther? Do you plan to watch the film on Netflix in March?