SurrealEstate: Season Two; Syfy Revives Cancelled Paranormal Series (Reactions)

It looks like The Roman Agency is back in business. In November, it was announced that Syfy had cancelled the paranormal drama but now, the cable channel has apparently reversed the decision and renewed the series for a second season.

A Canadian paranormal drama series, SurrealEstate stars Tim Rozon, Sarah Levy, Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, Savannah Basley, and Tennille Read. The story follows an elite team of specialists at The Roman Agency who handle the cases no one else can — haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating, and “fixing” the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure (and closings) even as they struggle with demons of their own. Nick Roman (Rozon) is the agency owner and has gained a whispered reputation as someone who could sell the haunted houses that nobody else could. Susan Ireland (Levy) is an enormously successful realtor who doesn’t believe in ghosts or hauntings. Father Phil Orley (Korson) is the agency’s research specialist while August Ripley (Wint) specializes in technology, and Zooey L’Enfant (Basley) serves as the agency’s office manager. Meanwhile, Megan Donovan (Read) is a medical student who just inherited a house from her grandfather.

In the United States, the first season of SurrealEstate averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 315,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Series creator and showrunner George R. Olson broke the news that SurrealEstate had been cancelled on Twitter and noted that producers were trying to find the show a new home.

“Hey folks. Sorry to tell you that we will not be moving forward with Syfy on Season Two of #SurrealEstate. But we have no intention of leaving Luke alone in a bowling alley when his mom is out there somewhere and mortgage rates are so reasonable. … We’re committed to finding a new home for #SurrealEstate, and if there’s one thing The Roman Agency knows about, it’s finding new homes. You can help us by keeping #SurrealEstate in your hearts, minds, tweets and posts. … Stay tuned. And thanks so much for believing in ghosts, demons, Roadies, LRG’s, Mumfords, low-maintenance composite decking and our little show.”

While we don’t know the reason for the Syfy execs’ change of heart, the cable channel has confirmed that SurrealEstate will be returning for a second season at some point in 2023. It’s unknown if all of the cast will be returning for the sophomore run.

Olson and members of the cast shared their reactions to the news.

There's no place like home…there's no place like home…there's no place like home..there's no place like home…there's no place like home…there's no place like home…there's no place like home…there's no place like home…#SurrealEstate https://t.co/aOLpckl4jP — GROlson (@GeorgeROlson) May 10, 2022

What do you think? Do you enjoy the SurrealEstate TV series? Are you glad to hear that it’s been resuscitated and renewed for a second season?

