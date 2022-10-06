Menu

Reginald the Vampire: Season One Ratings

Reginald the Vampire TV show on Syfy: season 1 ratings
Syfy doesn’t have as many original scripted series as it once did, and the channel could use a strong ratings earner. Will Reginald the Vampire make the grade? Will this new show be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A supernatural drama series, the Reginald the Vampire TV show stars Jacob Batalon, Savannah Basley, Em Haine, Mandela Van Peebles, Aren Buchholz, Georgia Waters, Marguerite Hanna, and Sean Yves Lessard. In the story, young Reginald Andres (Batalon) lives a life of dreams deferred. One night, he meets a stranger named Maurice Miller (Van Peebles) who decides to help Reginald achieve what he wants. However, Reginald is killed by Maurice’s enemies and the only way to “save” him is to make Reginald a vampire. Now, Reginald must learn how to survive his new and impossible lifestyle, which means keeping his nature a secret from everyone he knows. Along the way, Reginald manages more than just survival and discovers untapped abilities inside himself. Reginald becomes a better man as a vampire, but some powerful vampires want him eliminated. It turns out that the undead life is just as complicated as life itself.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

What do you think? Do you like the Reginald the Vampire TV series on Syfy? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?

