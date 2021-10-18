Day of the Dead: Season One Ratings

George A. Romero’s Day of the Dead feature film has been beloved for decades by horror enthusiasts. How will a TV based on the film be received? Will it be a hit for Syfy or, will it arrive DOA? Will Day of the Dead be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A horror drama series, the Day of the Dead TV show stars Keenan Tracey, Daniel Doheny, Natalie Malaika, Morgan Holmstrom, and Kristy Dawn Dinsmore. Recurring performers include Miranda Frigon, Mike Dopud, Dejan Loyola, Marci T. House, Kevin O’Grady, Matty Finochio, Trezzo Mahoro, Christopher Russell, and Lucia Walters. The series tells the intense story of six strangers as they try to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. The tale seeks to remind us that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to rip them apart.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: The first episode was initially aired on Tuesday, October 12th, as a “sneak peak” (paired with the launch of Chucky) and was simulcast on Syfy and USA Network. The Syfy ratings are listed above and, on USA, it attracted a 0.05 demo with 166,000. The episode was subsequently rerun on Syfy on Friday, October 15th, where it drew a 0.06 and 277,000.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



