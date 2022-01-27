Astrid & Lilly Save the World: Season One Ratings

Last year, Syfy had great success with a new series called Resident Alien. This year, they’ve paired that show’s second season with another new show — Astrid & Lilly Save the World. Will the success of one rub off on the other? Will Astrid & Lilly be a hit? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A supernatural comedy series, the Astrid & Lilly Save the World TV show stars Jana Morrison and Samantha Aucoin with Olivier Renaud, Julia Doyle, Geri Hall, Noah Perchard, Spencer Macpherson, Christina Orjalo, Kolton Stewart, Megan Hutchings, and Michael McCreary. The story revolves around a pair of BFF teens who attend Pine Academy. Lilly (Aucoin) is sweet-natured and intuitive with a passion for investigative photography. Meanwhile, Astrid (Morrison) is bold and unfiltered with a knack for “sciencey” gadgets. High school is hard enough when you’re different, but when these outcasts accidentally crack open a portal to a terrifyingly quirky monster dimension, it gets a lot more complicated. With some help from an extra-dimensional monster hunter named Brutus (Renaud), it’s up to Astrid and Lilly to vanquish the creepy creatures and save the world, becoming the badass heroes they were meant to be. That is, if they can survive the horrors of high school.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: The premiere was simulcast on USA Network and drew a 0.05 in the demo with 189,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



