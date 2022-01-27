Astrid & Lilly Save the World: Season One Viewer Votes

Can these BFFs also find time to do their homework in the first season of the Astrid & Lilly Save the World TV show on Syfy? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Astrid & Lilly Save the World is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Astrid & Lilly Save the World here.

A Syfy supernatural comedy series, the Astrid & Lilly Save the World TV show stars Jana Morrison and Samantha Aucoin with Olivier Renaud, Julia Doyle, Geri Hall, Noah Perchard, Spencer Macpherson, Christina Orjalo, Kolton Stewart, Megan Hutchings, and Michael McCreary. The story revolves around a pair of BFF teens who attend Pine Academy. Lilly (Aucoin) is sweet-natured and intuitive with a passion for investigative photography. Meanwhile, Astrid (Morrison) is bold and unfiltered with a knack for “sciencey” gadgets. High school is hard enough when you’re different, but when these outcasts accidentally crack open a portal to a terrifyingly quirky monster dimension, it gets a lot more complicated. With some help from an extra-dimensional monster hunter named Brutus (Renaud), it’s up to Astrid and Lilly to vanquish the creepy creatures and save the world, becoming the badass heroes they were meant to be. That is, if they can survive the horrors of high school.





