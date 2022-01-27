Astrid & Lilly Save the World: Season Two? Has the Syfy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Syfy cable channel, the Astrid & Lilly Save the World TV show stars Jana Morrison and Samantha Aucoin with Olivier Renaud, Julia Doyle, Geri Hall, Noah Perchard, Spencer Macpherson, Christina Orjalo, Kolton Stewart, Megan Hutchings, and Michael McCreary. The story revolves around a pair of BFF teens who attend Pine Academy. Lilly (Aucoin) is sweet-natured and intuitive with a passion for investigative photography. Meanwhile, Astrid (Morrison) is bold and unfiltered with a knack for “sciencey” gadgets. High school is hard enough when you’re different, but when these outcasts accidentally crack open a portal to a terrifyingly quirky monster dimension, it gets a lot more complicated. With some help from an extra-dimensional monster hunter named Brutus (Renaud), it’s up to Astrid and Lilly to vanquish the creepy creatures and save the world, becoming the badass heroes they were meant to be. That is, if they can survive the horrors of high school.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Astrid & Lilly Save the World averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 363,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Astrid & Lilly Save the World stacks up against other Syfy TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 27, 2022, Astrid & Lilly Save the World has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Syfy cancel or renew Astrid & Lilly Save the World for season two? The reviews have been positive and the channel has paired this show with its top show, Resident Alien. The ratings are okay so, I think this show still has a good chance of being renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Astrid & Lilly Save the World cancellation or renewal news.



