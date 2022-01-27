Network: Syfy

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 26, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jana Morrison, Samantha Aucoin, Olivier Renaud, Julia Doyle, Geri Hall, Noah Perchard, Spencer Macpherson, Christina Orjalo, Kolton Stewart, Megan Hutchings, and Michael McCreary.

TV show description:

A supernatural comedy series, the Astrid & Lilly Save the World TV show was created by Noelle Stehman and Betsy Van Stone.

The story revolves around a pair of BFF teens. Lilly (Aucoin) is sweet-natured and intuitive with a passion for investigative photography. Meanwhile, Astrid (Morrison) is bold and unfiltered with a knack for “sciencey” gadgets.

High school is hard enough when you’re different, but when these outcasts accidentally crack open a portal to a terrifyingly quirky monster dimension, it gets a lot more complicated.

With some help from an extra-dimensional monster hunter named Brutus (Renaud), it’s up to Astrid and Lilly to vanquish the creepy creatures and save the world, becoming the badass heroes they were meant to be. That is, if they can survive the horrors of high school.

