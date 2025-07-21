Blue’s Clues & You!: Cancelled on Nickelodeon; Not All Season Five Episodes Filmed

Blue’s Clues & You is coming to an end. Nickelodeon has canceled the series, which will end after its fifth season. The series is currently airing its fourth season on Nick Jr.

According to NickALive, the cancellation news was announced on social media by those involved with the series, including the show’s host, Josh Dela Cruz. The Blue’s Clues co-creator Angela C. Santomero was the first to announce the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Dela Cruz (@itsjoshdelacruz)

Not all the 26 episodes for season five were filmed before the series was canceled. It isn’t known how many were filmed.

What do you think? Have you watched this show for children on Nickelodeon? Are you sad it is ending?