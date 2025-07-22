Doc: Season Two; FOX Sets Fall Premiere Date for Medical Drama

Doc has its premiere date. The series will return to FOX with its second season in September, and viewers are being teased with what is to come, including the arrival of Felicity Huffman, with a short video.

Molly Parker, Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon-Michael Ecker, and Anya Banerjee star in the series, which follows the life of a doctor who wakes with no memory of the last eight years of her life after a severe head trauma.

FOX shared the following about the series’ return:

“The second season of Doc follows powerhouse physician Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) as she continues to rebuild her life after a car crash erased eight years of her memory. No longer Chief of Internal Medicine at Westside Hospital, Amy must restart her medical journey as an Intern in the hopes of becoming the doctor she once was. She’ll confront hard truths about her missing years, work to repair fractured relationships, and seek to reconcile the person she used to be with the one everyone else has come to know. This emotionally charged, life-altering-and-affirming medical procedural also stars Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker, Anya Banerjee, Patrick Walker and Charlotte Fountain-Jardim. Emmy Award winner Felicity Huffman joins the drama in a series regular role as Dr. Joan Ridley, Amy Larsen’s med school professor and early mentor – and the new Chief of Internal Medicine at Westside Hospital.”

The preview for season two of Doc is below. The series returns on September 23rd.

