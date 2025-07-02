Memory of a Killer: Michael Imperioli to Star with Patrick Dempsey in FOX Series

Memory of a Killer has added to its cast. Michael Imperioli will co-star with Patrick Dempsey in the FOX series set to arrive at midseason.

FOX revealed the following about the series:

“Emmy(R) winner Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus,” “The Sopranos,” upcoming “The Housewife” and “Song Sung Blue”) has been set to star opposite Patrick Dempsey in the new FOX drama series MEMORY OF A KILLER, from Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. The new drama series is scheduled to premiere midseason on FOX. Inspired by the 2003 award-winning Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer (La Memoire Du Tueur), MEMORY OF A KILLER is a dramatic thriller about a hitman, Angelo Ledda (Dempsey), leading a dangerous double life while hiding an even deadlier personal secret – he has developed early onset Alzheimer’s. Imperioli will star as Dutch, an accomplished Italian chef who owns a restaurant in the Bronx, a stalwart establishment that is also a front for Dutch’s less sociable activities – such as running a criminal enterprise. As ruthless and mercurial as he is affable, Dutch is Angelo’s oldest friend, as well as his employer – he gives Angelo the targets for his hits. In a business as dangerous as theirs, Angelo must trust Dutch. But being trustworthy isn’t one of Dutch’s more dependable qualities. Imperioli is best known for his starring role as Christopher Moltisanti in the acclaimed, iconic HBO series “The Sopranos,” for which he earned an Emmy Award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He also starred in the second season of Mike White’s critically acclaimed hit HBO series “The White Lotus” as Dominic Di Grasso, a role for which he received a Supporting Actor Emmy nomination. His upcoming film credits include “The Housewife,” opposite Naomi Watts, and “Song Sung Blue,” starring alongside Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson for director Craig Brewer. (Please see link above for complete bio.) He is represented by Gersh and Anonymous Content. MEMORY OF A KILLER is produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. The series is from Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone, who executive produce alongside Cathy Schulman of Welle Entertainment. Arthur Sarkissian and Martin Campbell are also executive producers, along with Peter Bouckaert of Eyeworks.”

The premiere date for the new FOX series will be announced at a later date.

