Going Dutch: FOX Releases Behind-the-Scenes Look at Military Comedy Series Starring Denis Leary

Going Dutch premieres on FOX next week, and viewers are getting another look at the new comedy series. The network has released a behind-the-scenes video teasing what will come during season one.

Denis Leary, Taylor Misiak, Danny Pudi, Laci Mosely, Hal Cumpston. Joe Morton, Catherine Tate, and Dempsey Bryk are stars in the FOX military comedy, which follows U.S. Army Colonel Patrick Quinn (Leary) after being sent to run the least important Army base in the Netherlands alongside his daughter.

Going Dutch arrives on January 2nd. The new preview video is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new FOX comedy next week?