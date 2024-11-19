Animal Control, Next Level Chef, Doc, The Floor: FOX Announces Mid-Season Premiere Dates

FOX is gearing up for the new year, and the network has announced its midseason lineup, including premiere dates for new shows Doc and Going Dutch and new seasons of The Masked Singer, Animal Control, The Floor, and Next Level Chef.

Instead of a new episode of Rescue HI-Surf, the third season premiere of The Floor will now follow Super Bowl LIX in February.

FOX revealed more about its lineup in a press release.

FOX announces its January 2025 premiere dates and gets pumped up for its dazzling February “FOX’s Super Week,” capturing the ongoing excitement ahead of FOX Sports’ presentation of Super Bowl LIX.

The January midseason schedule on FOX starts Thursday, Jan. 2 with the series premiere of the all-new Denis Leary workplace comedy, Going Dutch (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT), preceded by the Season Three premiere of Joel McHale’s hit series, Animal Control (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT), together building a new Thursday night comedy block on FOX. The night also includes the return of Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) in a season where “Head Chefs Only” compete for a coveted position in the Ramsay restaurant empire.

In Going Dutch, the arrogant, loudmouth U.S. Army Colonel Patrick Quinn (Leary) — after an epically unfiltered rant — is reassigned to the Netherlands, where he is punished with a command position at the least important army base in the world, notable for its Michelin Star-commissary, top-notch bowling alley, lavender-infused laundry and the best (and only) fromagerie in the U.S. Armed Forces. Surrounded by a diverse group of military misfits, the colonel tries to reinstate discipline and professionalism with the help of the base’s previous interim leader, who just happens to be his estranged daughter (Taylor Misiak, Dave). The series also stars Danny Pudi, Laci Mosely and Hal Cumpston. Joe Morton, Catherine Tate and Dempsey Bryk are featured in heavily recurring roles.

The series debut of FOX’s new medical drama Doc is Tuesday, Jan. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). Doc stars Molly Parker (House of Cards) as the hard-charging, brilliant Chief of Internal Medicine Dr. Amy Larsen, who suffers a brain injury that erases the last eight years of her memory. The accident leaves her with no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push almost everyone away. But with the immense loss, comes a second chance to do things differently. Doc is inspired by a true story and based on the hit eponymous Italian drama series. This emotionally charged, life-altering-and-affirming medical procedural also stars Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker and Anya Banerjee. Scott Wolf and Patrick Walker are featured in heavily recurring roles.

Also making its debut that Tuesday night is Doc’s lead-in, Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Super Bowl LIX (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), with the episodes leading up to The Big Game set in New Orleans, where local eateries in crisis must rely on Gordon Ramsay’s expertise to get up and running – to Gordon’s high standards – by the time football fans roll into The Big Easy.

Marking the start of FOX’s new epic, five-week television event is the Season Three premiere of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on Wednesday, Jan. 8 (8:00-10:00 PM PT/ET). This time, 16 new celebrity recruits – from Stephen Baldwin, Denise Richards and original Bachelorette Trista Sutter to Olympians, Super Bowl champs and elite athletes – will train in Wales, home to the British Special Forces Selection, where they endure the harsh reality of ocean warfare, hostage rescue and worse.

9-1-1: Lone Star (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) and Rescue: HI-Surf (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) return with their winter premieres on Monday, Jan. 20, leading up to the gripping, unforgettable series finale of 9-1-1: Lone Star on Monday, Feb. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).

Then, the football fever continues on FOX as the temperature rises post-game with “FOX’s Super Week.” Highlights include:

Immediately following The Big Game on Sunday, Feb. 9 is the Season Three premiere of FOX’s ultimate quiz show The Floor, hosted by Rob Lowe. In the series, which ranks as the #1 game show for the second consecutive season, 100 contestants face-off in duels on a giant grid of squares representing their personal field of trivia expertise. The winner of each timed head-to-head trivia battle takes control of their opponent’s square, while the loser goes home. Only one player will dominate The Floor and walk away with a life-changing cash prize.

Riding a wave of ratings momentum that followed by FOX Sports’ presentation of the World Series, the John Wells lifeguard drama series Rescue: HI-Surf brings gridiron energy to Hawaii’s North Shore on Monday, Feb. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). In this action-packed, explosive episode, Sonny (Robbie Magasiva), Em (Arielle Kebbel) and the Ocean Safety team face their most dangerous rescue yet when a literal minefield is discovered on the ocean floor, while a hugely popular influencer will do anything to capture viral content for her massive following.

One of television’s biggest nights returns on Wednesday, Feb. 12 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) with the Season 13 premiere of The Masked Singer, followed by time period launch of Rob Lowe’s hit game show, The Floor (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). This powerhouse combination of fan-favorites The Masked Singer and The Floor led to FOX winning Wednesday nights this fall among the key Adults 18-49 demo.

And on Thursday, Feb. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), Gordon Ramsay upholds his undeniable reign over “Food on FOX” with the Season Four premiere of Next Level Chef, the ultimate culinary competition gauntlet, followed by FOX’s new Thursday night comedy block of Animal Control (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) and Going Dutch (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT).

Thursday, Jan. 2:

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT – Hell’s Kitchen (Winter Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT – Animal Control (Season 3 Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT – Going Dutch (Series Premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 7:

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT – Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Super Bowl LIX (Season 2 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT – Doc (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 8:

8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT – Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Season 3 Premiere)

Mondays, beginning Jan. 20:

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT – 9-1-1: Lone Star (Winter Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT – Rescue: HI-Surf (Winter Premiere)

Monday, Feb. 3

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT – 9-1-1: Lone Star (Series Finale)

9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT – Rescue: HI-Surf (All-New Episode)

Sunday, Feb. 9:

6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT – Super Bowl LIX on FOX

Immediately following – The Floor (Season 3 Premiere)

Monday, Feb. 10:

9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT – Rescue: HI-Surf (“Super Week” special episode)

Wednesday, Feb. 12

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT – The Masked Singer (Season 13 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT – The Floor (Time Period Premiere)

Thursday, Feb. 13

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT – Next Level Chef (Season 4 Premiere)