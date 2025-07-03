Pulse: Netflix Has Cancelled First Original Medical Drama Series, No Season Two

Netflix is exiting the medical business. The streaming service has canceled Pulse, its first medical drama, after one season. The series premiered in April.

Willia Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, Justina Machado, Jack Bannon, Jessie T. Usher, Jessy Yates, Chelsea Muirhead, and Daniela Nieves starred in the drama created by Zoe Robyn. The series was set in a Level 1 Trauma Center in Miami and followed its staff.

Deadline shared the following about the series’ cancellation:

“According to sources, Pulse, starring Willa Fitzgerald and Colin Woodell, quietly was axed well over a month ago when the medical drama’s cast and creatives were notified, with the actors already up for new jobs. Created by Zoe Robyn and billed as Netflix’s take on the medical procedural genre, Pulse likely was hurt by being last to market. It was the last of five new medical dramas to launch in the span of six months, with the other four — Fox’s Doc, NBC’s Brilliant Minds, Max’s The Pitt and CBS’ Watson — all taking hold and getting renewed for second seasons. The impact of The Pitt‘s success was particularly notable as the Noah Wyle starrer was firmly in the zeitgeist when Pulse dropped its season on the same day as The Pitt‘s penultimate Season 1 episode was released. (Pulse also might have been affected by its theme of sexual harassment in the workplace, which is not an easy sell to viewers looking for an escapist medical soap.)”

