The Undertow: Jamie Dornan (The Tourist) to Play Twins in Netflix Crime Drama Series

The Undertow is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered the crime thriller series, which will star Jamie Dornan (The Tourist) as twin brothers. Mackenzie Davis, Iain De Caestecker, and Gary Lewis will also appear in the series.

Per Variety, Netflix revealed the following about the plot of the series:

Suffocating in a loveless marriage to Adam (Dornan), Nicola’s (Davis) life takes a dramatic turn when Adam’s long-estranged identical twin brother Lee (Dornan) comes crashing back into her life, and their tangled romantic past threatens to destroy the present. A split-second decision and a terrible accident drives Nicola to protect her children, and over the course of one week, Lee and Nicola are forced together, struggling to maintain a web of secrets and lies. Though they can’t ignore their feelings for each other, they both know they’re living on borrowed time.

The show is based on the Nordisk Film Production AS television series Twin, created by Kristoffer Metcalfe. Sarah Dollard, Hanna Jameson, Scout Cripps, and Kam Odedra will write the series. Dornan, Dollard, and series director Jeremy Lovering will executive produce.

Filming will begin on the drama later this year in the Scottish Highlands and Islands.

The premiere date for The Undertow will be announced later.

