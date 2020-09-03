Menu

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me: Netflix Orders Jamie Foxx Father-Daughter Series

by Regina Avalos,

(Paul Smith/Featureflash/Depositphotos)

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me is coming to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered the father-daughter comedy series which was being worked on in February, prior to the pandemic shutdown. The series will star Jamie Foxx and is based on the actor’s real-life relationship with his daughter, Corinne. She is one of the producers of the multi-camera series.

In addition to Foxx, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me also stars Porscha Coleman and Jonathan Kite, with Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez in recurring roles.

Deadline revealed the following about the Netflix series:

“Ahead of the official series order, the original showrunner Jim Patterson, co-creator of Netflix’s The Ranch, recently stepped down. He was replaced by Bentley Kyle Evans. Initially hired as consultant, Evans (Martin), who previously co-created/exec produced with Foxx on The Jamie Foxx Show in addition to serving as showrunner, was named executive producer/showrunner on the new sitcom. Evans hinted at the duo’s new collaboration in a recent Instagram post. Ken Whittingham will direct all episodes.”

What do you think? Will you check out this new Jamie Foxx TV series on Netflix?


