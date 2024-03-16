Pulse: Willa Fitzgerald and Colin Woodell to Star in Netflix Medical Drama Series

Pulse has added two more to its cast. Willa Fitzgerald (The Fall of the House of Usher) and Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant) are joining Justina Machado in the upcoming show. The series, from Zoe Robyn and Carlton Cuse, will be the first procedural medical drama created for the streaming service.

The drama follows the staff of Miami’s busiest Level 1 trauma center as they juggle their professional and personal lives. Machado plays “Natalie Cruz, a brilliant and politically savvy doctor who oversees both administration and medicine in her role as the chair of surgery and emergency medicine.”

Tudum revealed more about the roles the new additions will play in the Netflix series:

The series will center on Fitzgerald’s character Danielle “Danny” Simms, a third-year resident in emergency medicine at Maguire Hospital in Miami when she’s unexpectedly promoted to chief resident amidst the fallout of her own explosive romantic relationship. While Danny’s deep empathy makes her an exceptional doctor in training, her brash and self-sabotaging nature complicates her upward trajectory. Woodell will play Xander Phillips, the other half of the romance that’s lighting up the ER. Hailing from one of Miami’s most powerful medical families, Xander is the highly confident, respected, and charismatic chief resident of emergency medicine who nevertheless gets caught up in the Maguire drama.

The premiere date for Pulse will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new medical drama series on Netflix?