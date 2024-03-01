Pulse: Netflix Orders First Medical Drama Series from Zoe Robyn and Carlton Cuse

Justina Machado (One Day at a Time) is returning to Netflix for a new medical drama. The Pulse series from Zoe Robyn and Carlton Cuse is set in Miami at a level-one trauma center.

The series follows young ER doc Dani Simms as she is promoted to chief resident while dealing with romantic problems in her personal life. Machado plays “Natalie Cruz, a brilliant and politically savvy doctor who oversees both administration and medicine in her role as the chair of surgery and emergency medicine.”

Netflix revealed more about the plot of the upcoming series in a press release.

Additional details and a premiere date for Pulse will be announced later.

