BMF: Season Four; Starz Series Renewed Ahead of Tonight’s Third Season Premiere

BMF returns to Starz tonight for its third season, but fans can rest easy knowing the series is not going anywhere anytime soon. Starz has renewed the drama for a fourth season.

Starring Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, Kelly Hu, and La La Anthony, the series follows brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) as they rose to fame in the illegal drug trade. The upcoming season is set during the 1990s.

Starz revealed more about the series in a press release.

“STARZ announced today the season four renewal of its hit drama series “BMF.” The announcement comes before the season three premiere of the gripping crime and family drama on Friday, March 1, at midnight on the STARZ app. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada. Production on season four is slated to begin this spring in Atlanta, GA.“BMF” is one of STARZ’s biggest series and grew its audience season over season to an average of 10.6M multiplatform views per episode. “Fans can’t get enough of the history in the making that is BMF,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Programming for STARZ. “We’re thrilled to start working on a new season that will continue bold storytelling of the legend of the Flenory brothers that has proven to resonate so deeply with our viewers.” “BMF” season three stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (“Euphoria”) as “Demetrius Flenory,” Da’Vinchi (“All American,” “Grown-ish”) as “Terry Flenory,” Russell Hornsby (Fences, The Hate U Give) as “Charles Flenory,” Michole Briana White (“Dead to Me,” She Hate Me) as “Lucille Flenory,” Steve Harris (“The Practice,” Diary of a Mad Black Woman) as “Detective Bryant,” Kelly Hu (The Scorpion King, “The Orville”) as “Detective Jin,” La La Anthony (“The Chi,” Think Like a Man) as “Markisha,” Sydney Mitchell (“First Wives Club”) as “LaWanda” and Laila D. Pruitt (Secret Headquarters) as “Nicole Flenory.” Special guest stars include Grammy Award winners Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones (It’s Only Me, 2022) making his acting debut as “Payne,” NE-YO (“Dance Monsters,” Hip-Hop Family Christmas Wedding) as “Rodney ‘Greeny’ Green,” 2 Chainz (“The Enforcer”) as “Stacks,” Grammy-nominated artist and actress Saweetie (“Bel-Air,” “Grown-ish”) as “Keeya,” and Cynthia Bailey (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) as “Gloria.” “BMF” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television production company (Executive Producer of the “Power” Universe, “For Life,” and Hip Hop Homicides), alongside creator, executive producer, and Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”) with showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke (“Power,” “Southland.”) Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series. “BMF” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television production company in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.”

The premiere date for BMF season four will be announced later.

