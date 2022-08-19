The Decameron: Netflix Orders Period Soap Drama Series

The Decameron is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service ordered the soapy period drama set in 1348. Eight episodes have been ordered of the series that looks at class systems and power struggles during a pandemic.

Netflix revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Netflix today announced a series order for The Decameron under Jenji Kohan’s overall deal. The soapy period drama aims to examine the timely themes of class systems, power struggles and survival in a time of pandemic with a touch of levity, brought together by a charming and riotous ensemble of characters. Logline: In 1348, the Black Death strikes hard in the city of Florence. A handful of nobles are invited to retreat with their servants to a grand villa in the Italian countryside and wait out the pestilence with a lavish holiday. But as social rules wear thin, what starts as a wine-soaked sex romp in the hills of Tuscany descends into an all out scramble for survival.”

Kathleen Jordan, the creator of the series, said the following about The Decameron:

“I’m absolutely thrilled that I get to work with Jenji, Tara, Blake, and Netflix again. I can’t wait for people to meet this ridiculous group of characters. I’m sure Giovanni Boccaccio would be… confused?”

A premiere date will be announced later by Netflix.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Decameron on Netflix?