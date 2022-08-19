Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Reliable Sources: Cancelled after 29 Years, Brian Stelter Leaves CNN

by Regina Avalos,

Reliable Sources TV Show on CNN: canceled or renewed?

Reliable Sources is ending after 29 years on CNN as Brian Stelter leaves the cable news network. The last episode of the series will air on Sunday. Stelter was informed of the show’s cancellation by CNN chief Chris Licht on Wednesday.

Per NPR, Stelter said the following about the cancellation of the series by CNN:

“It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential.”

He also said the following on Twitter:

Reliable Sources is the longest-running show on the cable network, and Brian Stelter has hosted the series for the last nine years.

Amy Entelis, CNN’s executive vice president for talent and content development, said the following about Stelter leaving the network:

“Stelter came to CNN from The New York Times as the nation’s top media reporter. He departs CNN an impeccable broadcaster. We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we’re confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show.”

What do you think? Are you sad to see Reliable Sources end on CNN?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x