Reliable Sources: Cancelled after 29 Years, Brian Stelter Leaves CNN

Reliable Sources is ending after 29 years on CNN as Brian Stelter leaves the cable news network. The last episode of the series will air on Sunday. Stelter was informed of the show’s cancellation by CNN chief Chris Licht on Wednesday.

Per NPR, Stelter said the following about the cancellation of the series by CNN:

“It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential.”

He also said the following on Twitter:

We’re going to do it one more time. One more show. This Sunday morning. The small but mighty producing team is working on bookings and ideas right now. I am in awe of their talent and I am going to do everything I can to help them find new roles. See you Sunday at 11am ET. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 18, 2022

Reliable Sources is the longest-running show on the cable network, and Brian Stelter has hosted the series for the last nine years.

Amy Entelis, CNN’s executive vice president for talent and content development, said the following about Stelter leaving the network:

“Stelter came to CNN from The New York Times as the nation’s top media reporter. He departs CNN an impeccable broadcaster. We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we’re confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show.”

What do you think? Are you sad to see Reliable Sources end on CNN?