The Brothers Sun is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered eight episodes of the new drama from Brad Falchuk and Bryon Wu. Per Variety, the series follows “a Taipei gangster, Charles Sun, who’s settled into his life as a ruthless killer. But when his father is shot by a mysterious assassin, Charles must go to L.A. to protect his mother and utterly-unaware younger brother Bruce.”

The Brothers Sun will have an all-Asian writers room and an all-Asian cast. Wu said the following about the upcoming Netflix series:

“I am thankful to Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision and Netflix who have championed this Asian-American centric, Asian-American written, Asian-American directed show. I am excited to be a part of this wave of new content that speaks to our experiences with honesty and dignity. I am honored to have been in a writer’s room where we could all share what reused jar our families kept the sugar in (Folger’s).”

Nne Ebong, vice president of overall deals at Netflix, also spoke about the new series:

“We’re proud of our ongoing partnership with Brad and to get behind Byron’s debut in this smartly written, witty and high stakes drama that shines the light on the Asian-American immigrant experience. It’s a story with universal themes of family at the center and one that celebrates authenticity in all facets from script to screen. We’re excited to see Kevin’s masterful lens bring it all to life.”

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Brothers Sun on Netflix when it eventually debuts?