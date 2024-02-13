Beauty in Black: Netflix Orders New Drama Series as Part of First-Look Deal with Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry is bringing a new drama, Beauty in Black, to Netflix as a part of his first look deal with the streaming service. The creator partnered with Netflix in 2023 to release several films on the service. The first of those films – Mea Culpa, starring Kelly Rowland – will be released on Friday.

Netflix revealed the following about the plot of Beauty in Black:

“Beauty in Black follows two women leading very different lives. While Kimmie is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out and Mallory is running a successful business, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives.”

Sixteen hour-long episodes are being produced for season one of the series. The premiere date and additional details for the drama will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Tyler Perry’s work? Do you plan to watch the new series on Netflix?