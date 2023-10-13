Transplant: Season Four — Has the NBC Medical Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A Canadian medical drama series airing on the NBC television network, the Transplant TV show stars Hamza Haq, Rekha Sharma, Laurence Leboeuf, Ayisha Issa, Jim Watson, Torri Higginson, Gord Rand, and Sirena Gulamgaus. Doctor Bashir Hamed (Haq) is a charismatic Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine. He and his younger sister, Amira (Gulamgaus), flee their war-torn homeland and become refugees, struggling to forge a new life in Canada. When a horrific truck crash nearly kills a senior doctor right in front of him, Bash saves the doctor’s life and earns a residency in the biggest Emergency Department of the best hospital in Toronto. Bash tries to meet the demands of his new country and a new job, while trying to pay the bills, raise his little sister and carve out a new life for them both in this unfamiliar land. The team gains a new boss in season three with the forward-thinking Dr. Neeta Devi (Sharma). Dr. Devi has big ideas for overhauling the emergency department at York Memorial.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Transplant averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.19 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 36% in the demo and up by 71% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Transplant stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Transplant has been renewed for a fourth and final season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder about the future of the Transplant TV series. NBC has already picked up the fourth season, and CTV in Canada has revealed that season four will be the end. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Transplant cancellation or renewal news.



