Transplant: Season Four to End Canadian Medical Drama Series

Season three of Transplant arrives on NBC on Wednesday night, but the series’ end is now known. CTV announced of its season four premiere in Canada that the series would end. NBC will also air season four at a later date.

Starring Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson, Ayisha Issa, Linda E. Smith, Torri Higginson, Gord Rand, Nora Guerch, and Ahmad Meree, the series follows Doctor Bashid Hamed (Haq) as he works at a Toronto hospital.

CTV revealed the following about the series ending in a press release.

“As TRANSPLANT returns for an all-new season, which finds everyone at York Memorial Hospital encountering bold emotional medical cases while facing personal upheaval and unexpected new beginnings, CTV announced today that the acclaimed original drama will conclude following its upcoming fourth season. The award-winning series returns to CTV’s fall schedule, airing Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, for an exciting conclusion to Bashir “Bash” Hamed’s (Hamza Haq, Viking) emotional journey to start his life over again, beginning Oct. 6. Consisting of 10 one-hour episodes, TRANSPLANT is produced by Sphere Media in association with CTV and Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. “I’d always intended a four-season window into Bashir’s life as he completes his medical residency for a second time, sets down roots in Canada, and learns to shed some of his past, and it’s incredibly fulfilling to be able to tell his complete story,” said Joseph Kay, TRANSPLANT Creator, Executive Producer, and Showrunner. “This series is a labour of love for the great many of us who make it, and we’re excited for people to keep finding it for years to come. Thank you to our partners at Bell Media and Universal International Studios for the unyielding support.” “From the beginning viewers embraced Bash’s story and the incredible world Joseph created, and we’re incredibly proud to have been part of the journey,” said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. “As Season 4 brings this story to a fulfilling end, we want to thank the extraordinary cast and crew, and our partners at Sphere Media and Universal International Studios, for bringing this unforgettable series to life.” Currently filming in Montréal, Season 4 of TRANSPLANT finds Bashir “Bash” Hamed (Haq) on the precipice of finishing his residency at York Memorial and officially re-qualifying as a doctor. With his future uncertain once again, Bash and his sister Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus, CHAPELWAITE) are Canadian citizens now, but are still trying, with everything they have, to build a life in their adopted country. TRANSPLANT stars Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed; Laurence Leboeuf (SHORESY, 19-2) as Dr. Magalie “Mags” Leblanc; Ayisha Issa (POLAR) as Dr. June Curtis; Jim Watson (DESIGNATED SURVIVOR) as Dr. Theo Hunter; Rekha Sharma (YELLOWJACKETS) as Dr. Neeta Devi; Sirena Gulamgaus as Amira Hamed; Torri Higginson (DARK MATTER, THIS LIFE) as Claire Malone; Kenny Wong (PRETTY HARD CASES) as Arnold De Luca; Sugith Varughese (KIM’S CONVENIENCE) as Dr. Aajay Singh; and Gord Rand (ORPHAN BLACK) as Dr. Mark Novak. Since its debut in 2020, TRANSPLANT has routinely ranked as a Top 20 series on CTV and has remained the most-watched Canadian drama series each broadcast year. To date, the series has amassed 23 Canadian Screen Award nominations, and has been honoured with 15 wins, including two wins for Best Dramatic Series and three consecutive wins for Hamza Haq in the Best Lead Performer, Drama Series category.”

Hazma Haq also shared about the cancellation of the series in a post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamza Haq (@hmzlhq)

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Canadian medical drama? Do you plan the series’ return to NBC tomorrow night?